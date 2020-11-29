e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials

Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:31 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
At least 26 security personnel were killed in a suicide car bomber in Afghanistan on Sunday
At least 26 security personnel were killed in a suicide car bomber in Afghanistan on Sunday(Reuters file photo)
         

A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Ghazni, capital of the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

“We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel,” Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP.

Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, a member of Ghazni provincial council, confirmed the death toll.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni, but did not offer any immediate figure for casualties.

tags
top news
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘Spread of Sanskrit fills hearts of Indians with pride’: PM Modi
‘Spread of Sanskrit fills hearts of Indians with pride’: PM Modi
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In