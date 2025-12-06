Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Car rams into crowd at Christmas event in French territory of Guadeloupe; 10 killed

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 08:14 am IST

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

A person drove a vehicle into a crowd during Christmas event preparations in Sainte-Anne in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe on Friday (local time), leaving at least 19 victims, including 10 deaths.

People at the site of the incident in Sainte-Anne in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe.(X)
People at the site of the incident in Sainte-Anne in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe.(X)

According to a report by Radio Caraïbes Internationale Guadeloupe, three victims are said to be in a serious condition. The tragedy occurred at Schoelcher Square, opposite the town hall and the church.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, and an investigation into the matter is underway. According to witnesses at the scene quoted in the RCI report, the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel. The theory is yet to be confirmed. The driver is said to have remained on the scene.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers are deployed at the scene. The mayor of the town is on the scene and has activated a crisis team to assist the victims of the horrific tragedy.

