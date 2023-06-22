Cardi B slams Billionaire's stepson for Blink-182 concert attendance amidst Titanic submarine tragedy

In a recent turn of events, the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, Brian Szasz, found himself at the center of public attention following his decision to attend a Blink-182 concert amidst his family's ongoing struggle with the disappearance of Harding on a submersible. Cardi B poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'Fast X' in Rome, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(AP)

The situation escalated further when rapper Cardi B addressed the issue on Instagram, criticizing Szasz's choice.

“Ay so one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine sh*t…. One of the billionaires, their stepson is at the concert, right, a Blink-182 concert,” Cardi B said.

She continued, “People was like, ‘Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes supposed to be at the house sad,” added, “..Isn’t it sad that you, a whole fu**ing billionaire, and nobody gives a f**k about you. Like, you missing, and mother**kers is ready to shake d**ks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Szasz took to social media to defend his actions and express his thoughts on the matter.

Responding to Cardi B's remarks, Szasz wrote on social media, "What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my family's [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink-182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi, get some class!"

The initial controversy began when news broke about the OceanGate Expeditions submarine, on which Hamish Harding was a passenger, going missing during its expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Amidst the ongoing search operation and international media coverage, Szasz publicly confirmed his stepfather's involvement and shared a post on Facebook explaining his decision to attend the Blink-182 concert.

"It might be distasteful being here, but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band, and music helps me in difficult times," Szasz wrote on Facebook.

Billionaire’s stepson reached out to Blink-182's Tom DeLonge on Twitter, informing him about his presence at the San Diego concert and mentioning his stepfather's disappearance.

The tweet reads, “@tomdelonge my stepdad is missing in the sub at the titanic site. I’m here at the San Diego show for support thanks.”

The disappearance of the submersible and its passengers has garnered significant attention worldwide.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security received information that an aircraft involved in the search operation detected intermittent "banging" sounds from the general vicinity where the vessel went missing. With the craft's limited oxygen supply, concerns about the passengers' well-being have intensified.

As the search for the missing submersible and its passengers continues, the focus should remain on providing support to the affected families and hoping for a positive outcome.