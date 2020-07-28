e-paper
Home / World News / Case registered against Pak provincial minister for social media activist’s murder

Case registered against Pak provincial minister for social media activist’s murder

The Levies Force on Sunday registered the case against Balochistan Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan Khetiran and his two guards Adam Khan and Nadir Khan on the complaint of the deceased's brother, the Dawn reported.

world Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi, Pakistan
Anwar was murdered on July 23 by some armed men in Naharkot, in Balochistan's Barkhan district, when he was on his way home on a motorbike.
Anwar was murdered on July 23 by some armed men in Naharkot, in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, when he was on his way home on a motorbike.(HT photo for representation )
         

A case has been registered against a provincial minister in Pakistan and his two guards for the alleged murder of a social media activist, according to media reports.

The Levies Force on Sunday registered the case against Balochistan Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan Khetiran and his two guards Adam Khan and Nadir Khan on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, the Dawn reported.

Anwar was murdered on July 23 by some armed men in Naharkot, in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, when he was on his way home on a motorbike.

Anwar’s brother Ghulam Sarwar alleged that the guards killed him at the behest of the minister.

According to the complaint, Anwar had been writing on social media about problems in his area, atrocities and alleged corruption by the minister.

According to a report in Pakistan Today, Sarwar alleged that the minister’s men had threatened his brother over the telephone for writing against the minister on social media.

The minister has, however, denied his involvement in the murder and also said that the two other people mentioned in the FIR were not his gunmen, the report said.

“I have nothing to do with the murder of Anwar Jan,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“I have no enmity with Anwar Jan Khetiran’s family,” he added.

However, some journalists in Barkhan said Anwar was not a member of the local press club but he posted comments on social media platforms.

He was affiliated to the National Party, the report said.

