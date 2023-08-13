Catholic Church Maria Lanakila escapes the Maui inferno that killed 89 people

The horrifying wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii this week have spared a historic Catholic church, which some have called a “symbol of hope” for the locals. CORRECTION / Burned houses are seen adjacent of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, on Waine street, in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 55 people, authorities said on August 10, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. Brushfires on Maui, fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora passing to the south of Hawaii, broke out August 8 and rapidly engulfed Lahaina. (Photo by Paula RAMON / AFP) / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Paula RAMON has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [August 11] instead of [August 10]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�(AFP)

The Maria Lanakila church, which dates back to 1846, stands intact among the ashes and ruins of the surrounding buildings and vegetation. The church is located in Lahaina, a town that was mostly destroyed by the fire, which has killed 80 people so far.

The church’s miraculous survival was captured on video and photos that were shared on X, a social media platform that replaced Twitter.

Sachin Jose, a self-proclaimed ‘Catholic journalist’ with over 112,000 followers on X, posted a video of the church with the caption, “A miracle? … According to local reports coming out, Maria Lanakila, a Catholic church in Lahaina has remained untouched by the fire. Maria Lanakila, which translates to Our Lady of Victory has become a symbol of hope for the residents.”

The video was set to the music of “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye.

Another Twitter user, Jack Posobiec, a conservative writer and editor of Human Events, a right-wing news site, posted a photo of the church from the front road, which acted as a firebreak.

He wrote, “A new photo shows that Maria Lanakila Catholic Church is still standing amid the ashes and devastation left by the massive fire that destroyed much of Lahaina, Maui this week.”

Posobiec has 2.2 million followers on X.

Newsweek contacted Maria Lanakila by phone and online form for comment.

Terrence Watanabe, the pastor of St. Anthony’s parish nearby, confirmed to The Pillar, a Catholic news outlet, on Friday that the church was still standing.

“Basically what we know is the fact that all of Lahaina Town has been consumed by fire. It’s all gone. The church, Maria Lanakila, is still standing, as is the rectory. The school’s been a little bit affected,” he said.

ALSO READ| ‘We don’t want to distract,’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris skip Maui visit to avoid ‘distraction’ amid relief efforts

The church’s website says that it was established in 1846 and the current stone building was completed in 1873. It contains some old paintings that may have been gifts from King Kalakaua or his sister, Queen Liliuokalani, who were the last monarchs of Hawaii before it was annexed by the US in 1898.

The wildfires on Maui have been raging since Thursday and Friday, and have been visible from space in infrared images taken by NASA’s Operational Land Imager. They are the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaiian history.