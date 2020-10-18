e-paper
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service

Orkin, the pest control service, said in a press release that rats have taken over the streets of Chicago once again.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The survey is carried out every year by pest control service Orkin. It ranks cities in the US based on rat infestations.
The survey is carried out every year by pest control service Orkin. It ranks cities in the US based on rat infestations.(Representative photo/AP)
         

Chicago in the United States has been awarded a title for sixth year in a row, that any city would not be proud of.

The title is the “Rattiest City in the United States” and is given by Orkin, a pest control service. The annual award ranks cities in the country based on the number of new rodent treatments carried out in a year. Chicago has retained the top spot for the sixth consecutive time.

Orkin, in a press release, said that rats have taken over the streets of Chicago once again.

It said that 2020 is an unprecedented year due to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced pests like rats to seek new grounds in search for food. “The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behaviour,” the company said.

Orkin further said that the presence of rats will increase in the approaching colder months “as these pests seek shelter in war areas with available food and water”.

It also warned people to “pay extra attention to attractants that entice rats and mice”.

The other US cities facing the acute problem of rat infestation are Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC and San Francisco, said Orkin.

The rankings are based on survey carried out by the company from September 1 to August 31 every year. These rankings include both residential and commercial treatments.

