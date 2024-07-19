Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Chile, USGS says

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude strikes Chile, USGS says.((Representative file image))

The USGS said the tremor hit 265 kilometres east of the coastal city of Antofagasta at a depth of 128 km.

According to AFP, no tsunami warning has been issued so far.

In January, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca at a depth of 118 km. No loss was reported at the time.

Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. It sits on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” a seismically turbulent region where many of Earth’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

It has been hit by some of the strongest recorded earthquakes in the world, including a record 9.5 magnitude quake in 1960 in the southern city of Valdivia.

In 2010, an 8.8-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 500 people.

History of earthquakes in Chile



Here are some of the major quakes in Chilean history:

1965 - 7.4 magnitude at La Ligua, 400 dead

1971 - 7.5 magnitude in Valparaiso region, 90 dead

1985 - 7.8 magnitude offshore Valparaiso, 177 dead

1998 - 7.1 magnitude near coast of northern Chile

2002 - 6.6 magnitude at Chile-Argentina border region

2003 - 6.8 magnitude near coast of central Chile

2004 - 6.6 magnitude near Bio-Bio, central Chile

2005 - 7.8 magnitude Tarapaca, northern Chile, 11 dead

2007 - 7.7 magnitude at Antofagasta, north Chile, 2 dead

2007 - 6.7 magnitude at Antofagasta

2008 - 6.3 magnitude at Tarapaca

2009 - 6.5 magnitude offshore Tarapaca

What to do during an earthquake

