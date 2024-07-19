Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Chile, USGS says
The USGS said the tremor hit 41 kilometres southeast of San Pedro de Atacama town at a depth of 128 km.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The USGS said the tremor hit 265 kilometres east of the coastal city of Antofagasta at a depth of 128 km.
According to AFP, no tsunami warning has been issued so far.
In January, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca at a depth of 118 km. No loss was reported at the time.
Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. It sits on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” a seismically turbulent region where many of Earth’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.
It has been hit by some of the strongest recorded earthquakes in the world, including a record 9.5 magnitude quake in 1960 in the southern city of Valdivia.
In 2010, an 8.8-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 500 people.
History of earthquakes in Chile
Here are some of the major quakes in Chilean history:
1965 - 7.4 magnitude at La Ligua, 400 dead
1971 - 7.5 magnitude in Valparaiso region, 90 dead
1985 - 7.8 magnitude offshore Valparaiso, 177 dead
1998 - 7.1 magnitude near coast of northern Chile
2002 - 6.6 magnitude at Chile-Argentina border region
2003 - 6.8 magnitude near coast of central Chile
2004 - 6.6 magnitude near Bio-Bio, central Chile
2005 - 7.8 magnitude Tarapaca, northern Chile, 11 dead
2007 - 7.7 magnitude at Antofagasta, north Chile, 2 dead
2007 - 6.7 magnitude at Antofagasta
2008 - 6.3 magnitude at Tarapaca
2009 - 6.5 magnitude offshore Tarapaca
What to do during an earthquake
- One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.
- During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.
- For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.
- Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.
- If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.
- It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.
- It is also advised not to use candles, matches and put all fires out.
