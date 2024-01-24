Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes northern Chile

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca with a 118km depth on Wednesday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Chile Earthquake: The National Seismological Centre of Chile said the earthquake hit at 5.4 magnitude.(Representational)

The National Seismological Centre of Chile said the earthquake hit at 5.4 magnitude and was located 37 km north-east of Calama.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy said the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Chilean coast.