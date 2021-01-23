IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China adopts law letting coast guard fire on foreign vessels
Chinese coast guard ships often come into close contact -- sometimes engaging in tense standoffs -- with foreign vessels, as they assert Beijing’s claims to much of the South and East China seas.(Representational/ Reuters)
Chinese coast guard ships often come into close contact -- sometimes engaging in tense standoffs -- with foreign vessels, as they assert Beijing’s claims to much of the South and East China seas.(Representational/ Reuters)
world news

China adopts law letting coast guard fire on foreign vessels

The move could raise the risk of miscalculation in the vast areas of disputed waters that stretch out from China’s coast.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:10 AM IST

China’s passed a controversial law that gives the coast guard more freedom to fire on foreign vessels, a move that could fuel the risk of military miscalculation in the Western Pacific.

The law is aimed at “safeguarding national sovereignty, security and maritime rights,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in a report early Saturday. The law will take effect from Feb. 1.

The China Coast Guard would be allowed to take “all necessary means,” including the use of weapons, to stop or prevent threats from foreign vessels, according to the text released by Xinhua. Coast guard personnel will be permitted to board and inspect foreign ships operating in China’s “jurisdictional waters,” a term covering areas claimed by other countries.

The move could raise the risk of miscalculation in the vast areas of disputed waters that stretch out from China’s coast. Chinese coast guard ships often come into close contact -- sometimes engaging in tense standoffs -- with foreign vessels, as they assert Beijing’s claims to much of the South and East China seas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing Friday in Beijing that the move was a “normal legislative activity of the NPC” and that China “will remain committed to upholding peace and stability in the sea.”

Claims to the resource-rich waters of the South China Sea have put China at odds with Southeast Asia neighbors including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. In East China Sea, Chinese and Japanese government vessels routinely tail each other on patrols near uninhabited islands claimed by both sides.

Earlier this week, Japanese diplomats in a conference call with Chinese counterparts expressed strong opposition to repeated incursions the country’s vessels near the disputed Senkaku Islands, which are known as the Diaoyus in China. The Chinese delegates urged the two sides to work to make the area a “sea of peace, cooperation and friendship,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing said.

The law is China’s latest step to empower its coast guard, which was created in 2013 by merging several maritime agencies and incorporated in the People’s Armed Police in 2018. The fleet has increased its presence in disputed waters recently, including a stand-off with Vietnam in the South China Sea’s Vanguard Bank in 2019.

The move could also prompt other nations to bolster their military presence in the waters, including the U.S. Then-National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said last year that the U.S. Coast Guard was looking to expand its presence in the Pacific.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
app
Close
e-paper
Health workers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
Health workers wear protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Hong Kong has previously avoided lockdowns in the city during the pandemic, with leader Carrie Lam stating in July last year that authorities will avoid taking such “extreme measures” unless it had no other choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese coast guard ships often come into close contact -- sometimes engaging in tense standoffs -- with foreign vessels, as they assert Beijing’s claims to much of the South and East China seas.(Representational/ Reuters)
Chinese coast guard ships often come into close contact -- sometimes engaging in tense standoffs -- with foreign vessels, as they assert Beijing’s claims to much of the South and East China seas.(Representational/ Reuters)
world news

China adopts law letting coast guard fire on foreign vessels

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The move could raise the risk of miscalculation in the vast areas of disputed waters that stretch out from China’s coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden, Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Trudeau, who has been keen to embrace the new president and move on from the often tumultuous Donald Trump years, was the first foreign leader to speak with Biden since Wednesday's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jorgen Knudsen, 83, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the local school on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark. (Reuters)
Jorgen Knudsen, 83, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the local school on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark. (Reuters)
world news

Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said the decision was made to allow the matter to be thoroughly investigated and ensure that the testing are being carried out properly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May(REUTERS)
world news

Trial ahead, Trump turns to ethics lawyer for his defense

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:52 AM IST
It's up to Bowers, a South Carolina elections and ethics lawyer, to rise and defend Donald Trump as the Senate soon plunges into an impeachment trial against Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden's early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:46 AM IST
The dire language is meant as a call to action, but it's also a deliberate effort to temper expectations. In addition, it is an explicit rejection of President Donald Trump’s tack of talking down the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden speaks to leaders of Mexico and Canada on trade, migration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The White House has also hinted that it’s considering seeking changes to the Trans Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation Asia-Pacific trade deal meant as a counterweight to China’s economic clout. Trump pulled the US out of the accord, but it survived and Canada and Mexico remain in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask while speaking in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Texas files first major lawsuit against Biden administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The suit highlights the clash between Biden’s pledge to reverse Trump’s efforts to clamp down on people in the US illegally and Republicans who want to continue those policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations.(AFP)
The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations.(AFP)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden respects successful ties with India: White House

By HT Correspondent, Washington/new Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken once since the American leader’s election last November, and could again soon as the president begins calling counterparts in allied and partner countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to spread, but in China less than 5,000 deaths have been reported by authorities.(REUTERS)
The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to spread, but in China less than 5,000 deaths have been reported by authorities.(REUTERS)
world news

Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:09 AM IST
A year ago Saturday, Wuhan shocked the world by ordering 11 million anxious citizens be confined at home, beginning a traumatic 76-day lockdown that underscored the growing threat of a then-mysterious pathogen emanating from the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan, the world’s only country to suffer nuclear attacks, also does not support the treaty, even though the aged survivors of the bombings in 1945 strongly push for it to do so.(AP file photo)
Japan, the world’s only country to suffer nuclear attacks, also does not support the treaty, even though the aged survivors of the bombings in 1945 strongly push for it to do so.(AP file photo)
world news

Nuclear powers stay out of first nuke ban treaty

By HT Correspondent, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:07 AM IST
The 30-nation Nato alliance is also not backing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which is now part of international law and seen as a historic step to rid the world of its deadliest weapons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, and the first to be tried after leaving office.(AFP)
Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice, and the first to be tried after leaving office.(AFP)
world news

House to trigger Donald Trump trial process on Monday

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The trial will take place as the Senate is in the conformation process for President Joe Biden’s cabinet members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson added that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.(REUTERS)
Johnson added that all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 new variant causes higher mortality, says UK PM Boris Johnson

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:01 AM IST
“We’ve been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first discovered in London and the southeast (of England) - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” he told a news briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters walk past the Greyhound ticket office at Port Authority Bus Terminal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal Thursday, Jan. 21, to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
Commuters walk past the Greyhound ticket office at Port Authority Bus Terminal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a proposal Thursday, Jan. 21, to rebuild and expand the embattled midtown Manhattan bus terminal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
world news

'Want to feel safe again': Americans lament slow pace of Covid vaccine rollout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:00 AM IST
The United States is the nation hardest-hit by Covid-19, with 24.51 million cases and 409,987 deaths by early Friday morning. More than 4,000 Americans died of the disease on Thursday for the second day in a row.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Trump impeachment trial to begin in Senate week of Feb 8: Chuck Schumer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the trial could begin as soon as Feb. 9 - a Tuesday - and that McConnell was pleased Democrats had given Trump's defense more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP