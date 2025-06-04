Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China calls for France to help resolve trade differences with EU

Bloomberg |
Jun 04, 2025 07:31 PM IST

China's Wang Wentao met EU officials amid rising tensions with the US, while Beijing criticized EU's restrictions on Chinese medical devices as protectionist.

China called on France to help resolve trade differences with the European Union, as Beijing seeks to shore up ties with the bloc amid simmering tensions with the US.  

Wang urged France to push the European Commission to work with China to create conditions for expanding cooperation.(AFP)
Wang urged France to push the European Commission to work with China to create conditions for expanding cooperation.(AFP)

“It is normal to have differences in bilateral economic and trade cooperation, but the key is to resolve them through equal dialog and consultation,” Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin in Paris on the sidelines of a WTO ministerial meeting, according to a statement by China’s commerce ministry.

Wang urged France to push the European Commission to work with China to create conditions for expanding cooperation. 

The commerce minister is meeting top trade officials from the EU this week as both sides step up engagement as they face tariff pressure from President Donald Trump. Wang earlier met EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic and had “frank and in-depth” discussions on issues surrounding China-EU economic and trade cooperation, according to a ministry statement. 

While China is seeking to bolster trade ties with the EU, disagreements between the two have been come under the spotlight this week, after the bloc agreed to impose curbs on procurement of Chinese medical devices. Beijing criticized the move as a protectionist measure and vowed to take action to protect the country’s interests.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / China calls for France to help resolve trade differences with EU
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On