China club to make male visitors sign anti-sexual harassment agreement

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 06:15 PM IST

In the letter, the club has also asked male and female strangers to avoid physical contact and verbal harassment.

A private club in China has asked all male visitors to sign an agreement that they will not sexually harass female guests, reported the South China Morning Post. The club named Dark Palace in southeastern China's Guangdong province, has announced the decision in a bid to protect women after complaints of sexual harassment.

A private club in China has asked all male visitors to sign an agreement that they will not sexually harass female guests(File Photo)
A private club in China has asked all male visitors to sign an agreement that they will not sexually harass female guests(File Photo)

“In the future all males who want to enter Dark Palace should sign the letter of agreement regarding anti-sexual harassment ,” the club announced on WeChat.

The club’s management said it has created a healthy underground music community and did not want to impose unnecessary restrictions on guests, but was forced to make the decision in the wake of a recent “outrageous” incident at the club. It highlighted that signing the letter should not be a problem for people who love its underground music community.

“If you’re the kind of people who love music, equality and fraternity, you will find it cool to sign this,” the letter of agreement said.

In the letter, the club has also asked male and female strangers to avoid physical contact and verbal harassment. If any male visitor breaks the rules, he will be blacklisted from the club and a police complaint might be made. The club has highlighted that men who have a problem with the letter of agreement are not welcome.

“We don’t welcome you. No admittance,” it said.

Mixed reaction to the club's decision

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with mixed reaction to the club's decision. Some have supported the mandate on male visitors and welcomed the move in a bid to safeguard women. A few netizens have demanded that female visitors should also be made to sign a letter of agreement regarding anti-sexual harassment.

