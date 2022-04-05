China (16,412), Shanghai (13,146) report record daily Covid numbers
China reported 16,412 Covid cases on Monday - its highest ever one-day figure after detecting 13,146 on Sunday - amid concern the resurgence in the world's second-largest economy faces could disrupt the global supply chain. The worrying surge in cases in China was driven by a record 13,354 cases in Shanghai alone, with the global financial hub of 25 million fighting to contain the omicron variant with stringent lockdown and mass testing. Shanghai reported 9,006 cases on Sunday.
The situation in Shanghai remains 'extremely grim', a city official told the Associated Press Tuesday.
The city was locked down over two phases the past week, with the western half following the eastern in facing some of the country's strictest restrictions and enforced mass testing drives.
The Chinese government sent over 10,000 health workers - including 2,000 from the military – to help test Shanghai residents, some of whom have been locked down for weeks.
READ: China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak
Shanghai officials have converted public spaces, like exhibition halls, into massive isolation centres where people with mild or no symptoms are monitored separated by temporary partitions.
However, as the city struggles to contain the virus, complaints have emerged about difficulties obtaining food and other essentials, as well as criticism over the quality of isolation centres.
Outrage has been fueled by the death of a nurse who was denied admittance to her own hospital because of Covid restrictions, and infant children separated from their parents.
Reuters spoke to Shanghai resident Esther Zhao, whose two-year-old daughter was forcibly separated because both had tested positive for Covid.
"There have been no photos at all...I'm so anxious, I have no idea what situation my daughter is in," she told Reuters through tears.
READ: Shanghai Covid cases top 13,000 as millions locked down
Despite these and other measures cases in Shanghai continue to increase - from nearly zero at the start of March. Since then more than 73,000 cases have been reported, AP estimates.
No deaths have been ascribed to the outbreak driven by the BA. 2, or 'stealth' variant of omicron, but two - China's first Covid-related deaths in over a year - were reported from Jilin province in January.
As in Shanghai, residents of other cities have faced similarly sweeping measures as the Xi Jinping government doubles down on a 'zero Covid' strategy that kept caseloads to a minimum till March.
But the 'stealth' omicron variant is proving to be a much harder nut to crack, as several other countries, including the United Kingdom have discovered.
Concerns are also being raised over new mutated versions of the coronavirus, including XE – the recombinant variant (BA.1+BA.2) first detected in the UK in January. The World Health Organization has warned XE (and others like it, including XD and XF) may be even more infectious than omicron.
READ: Global Covid cases top 490 million, concerns over XE variant | 5 points
With input from AP, Bloomberg, Reuters
-
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics