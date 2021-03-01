China developing tech to address personal information protection 'loopholes'
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve detection technologies to find information protection "loopholes" as more effort is being made this year to regulate the country's huge mobile app market, the information technology minister said.
"Those apps that refuse to accept rectification must be resolutely removed," said Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.
"On the supervision side, we must also improve our technical equipment capabilities ... we must be able to detect loopholes in information protection, so that the masses can use (apps) with confidence."
China's regulators have in recent months forged ahead with a crackdown on the country's technology giants, criticising and punishing them on areas ranging from anti-competitive behaviour to violations of consumer rights.
For example, they have asked companies to suspend apps for rectifications and in December unveiled draft guidelines seeking to limit mobile apps' collection of personal data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases in India may rise as summer will force people indoors: Expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China developing tech to address personal information protection 'loopholes'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-Taliban talks: India concerned as Pak wishes Taliban to lead Afghanistan govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korean prez hopes Tokyo Olympics may allow for US, North Korea talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former US President Donald Trump hints at 2024 run for the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar pro-democracy protests: Military junta kills at least 18
- An Associated Press journalist was taken into police custody on Saturday morning while providing news coverage of the protests. The journalist, Thein Zaw, remains in police custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to pay $650mn settlement over US privacy dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In first post-White House speech, Trump says political journey 'far from over'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing could be preparing for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to strengthen global influence campaign amid rising discontent: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump teases possible 2024 run, rejects third-party idea at CPAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa to ease Covid-19 restrictions after 'dramatic decline'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran rules out nuclear deal meeting, says time not 'suitable'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox