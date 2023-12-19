China Earthquake Live Updates: 118 killed, 500 injured; rescue work ramped up

China Earthquake Live Updates: In a tragic event, an overnight earthquake struck the northwestern region in China, resulting in the death of at least 118 people, according to state media reports on Tuesday. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.2 according to China Earthquake Networks Center and 5.9 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, occurred near the boundary between Gansu and Qinghai provinces. The shallow depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) added to the severity of the impact. Search and rescue operations were immediately initiated in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, where more than 500 people were reported to be injured.

Search and rescue operations were immediately initiated in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, where more than 500 people were reported to be injured. The earthquake caused extensive damage to houses and roads, while power and communication lines were disrupted. By mid-morning, the provincial emergency management department confirmed 105 deaths and 397 injuries in Gansu, with 16 in critical condition. In Qinghai, 13 people lost their lives, 182 were injured in an area north of the epicenter, and 20 were reported missing after a landslide buried them, as per the China News Service.

The situation highlighted the urgent need for coordinated efforts in response to the disaster, with search and rescue operations ongoing to locate and aid survivors. The affected region faced significant challenges due to its cold and mountainous terrain, exacerbating the difficulties in providing assistance and relief.