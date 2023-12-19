China Earthquake Live Updates: 118 killed, 500 injured; rescue work ramped up
China Earthquake Live Updates: The earthquake caused extensive damage to houses and roads, while power and communication lines were disrupted.
China Earthquake Live Updates: In a tragic event, an overnight earthquake struck the northwestern region in China, resulting in the death of at least 118 people, according to state media reports on Tuesday. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.2 according to China Earthquake Networks Center and 5.9 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, occurred near the boundary between Gansu and Qinghai provinces. The shallow depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) added to the severity of the impact.
Search and rescue operations were immediately initiated in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, where more than 500 people were reported to be injured. The earthquake caused extensive damage to houses and roads, while power and communication lines were disrupted. By mid-morning, the provincial emergency management department confirmed 105 deaths and 397 injuries in Gansu, with 16 in critical condition. In Qinghai, 13 people lost their lives, 182 were injured in an area north of the epicenter, and 20 were reported missing after a landslide buried them, as per the China News Service.
The situation highlighted the urgent need for coordinated efforts in response to the disaster, with search and rescue operations ongoing to locate and aid survivors. The affected region faced significant challenges due to its cold and mountainous terrain, exacerbating the difficulties in providing assistance and relief.
- Dec 19, 2023 12:36 PM IST
China Earthquake Live Updates: Power restored in quake-hit area of Jishishan county
Water, electricity, transportation, and communications network have been damaged due to earthquake that struck China on Monday. Power to the quake-hit area was being gradually restored, after the state grid sent 18 emergency repair teams, CCTV said. At noon local time, about 88% of the power supply had been restored in Jishishan.Dec 19, 2023 12:17 PM IST
China Earthquake Live Updates: Two trapped people rescued in northwestern China, reports CGTN
A magnitude-6.2 quake struck northwest China's Gansu Province at midnight on Monday. At 8:46 a.m., two trapped people were rescued and transferred by rescue workers in the fourth community of Dahejia Village, Dahejia Town in Jishishan County, Chinese news channel CGTN reported on Tuesday.Dec 19, 2023 12:03 PM IST
China Earthquake Live Updates: Rescue efforts ramp up after earthquake injures over 500
Search and rescue operations are underway after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake northwest China on Monday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 116 lives, along with significant damage to local infrastructure.
Efforts are underway to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the disaster. Search and rescue teams are working diligently to locate and assist survivors, while also addressing the immediate needs of the affected population. The earthquake has left a considerable impact on the region, prompting a coordinated response to manage the aftermath and provide support to the affected communities.Dec 19, 2023 11:39 AM IST
China Earthquake Live Updates: At least 118 people killed in Gansu & Qinghai provinces
At least 118 people were killed in Gansu & Qinghai provinces after a massive earthquake hit northwestern China. The quake was of 6.2 magnitude.
