CCTV camera footage shows the moment 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit China's Gansu

CCTV camera footage purportedly captured the moment a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan county, Linxia, in China's Gansu Province on Monday midnight. At least 116 people were killed when an earthquake collapsed buildings in northwest China, state media reported Tuesday, as rescue workers raced to start digging through rubble in freezing conditions. Rescue workers search a house for survivors after an earthquake in Kangdiao village, Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19. (AFP)

At least 105 were killed and almost 400 injured in Gansu province, local officials said, after the strong, shallow tremor struck around midnight.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, 11 others were killed and 100 injured in the city of Haidong in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The CCTV camera footage, shared by Global Times, shows buildings shaking before some collapse, with people rushing out of what appeared to be their offices and shops.

The quake brought homes crashing down and caused other significant damage, sending people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said.

"I was almost scared to death. Look at how my hands and legs are shaking," said a woman of about 30 in a video posted to a social media account associated with the state-run People's Daily newspaper.

"As soon as I ran out of the house, the earth on the mountain gave way, thudding on the roof," she said as she sat swaddled in a blanket outside, cradling a baby.

Footage from CCTV showed family possessions visible among strewn masonry from a house that caved in during the quake.

Rescue work was underway early Tuesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for "all-out efforts" in the search and relief work.

The quake, which was logged as magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, struck in Gansu near the border with Qinghai, where Haidong is located. That epicentre is about 100 kilometres southwest of Gansu province's capital, Lanzhou.

Xinhua reported the quake -- which was felt in the major city of Xi'an in northern Shaanxi province, about 570 kilometres away – as being magnitude 6.2.

Several smaller aftershocks followed the initial earthquake, and officials warned that tremors with a magnitude of more than 5.0 were possible in the next few days.

A quake measured at magnitude 5.2 by USGS was detected further northwest in Xinjiang province on Monday morning.

CCTV said more than 1,400 firefighters and rescue personnel had been sent to the disaster zone, while another 1,600 remained "on standby".

In September 2022, a 6.6-magnitude quake hit Sichuan province leaving almost 100 dead. A 7.9-magnitude quake in 2008 left more than 87,000 people dead or missing, including 5,335 schoolchildren.

(With inputs from agencies)