China finds Covid-19 virus on Chilean seafood packaging

China finds Covid-19 virus on Chilean seafood packaging

China has been vocal about finding traces of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen on packaging and food, raising fears that imported items are linked to recent virus resurgences.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:38 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
People wearing face masks are seen on a bus amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Shanghai, China.
China halted imports from a Chilean seafood producer as a precautionary measure after detecting the Covid-19 virus on the supplier’s packaging.

A nucleic acid test on the packaging of a batch of frozen crab showed positive results, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Import applications from Pesquera Isla Del Rey SA will be suspended for one week, it said.

China has been vocal about finding traces of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen on packaging and food, raising fears that imported items are linked to recent virus resurgences. Beijing has ordered a range of precautionary steps, creating disruptions with its trading partners.

