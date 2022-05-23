'China flirting with danger': Joe Biden retorts over Taiwan invasion threats

Warning China against "flirting with danger", US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his country would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island.

"That's the commitment we made," he said at a news conference in Tokyo when asked if the US would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan. "We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We agree with the One-China policy, we signed onto it and all the attendant agreements made from there,” Biden added. “But the idea that it could be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not - it’s just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

At the same time, Biden said that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed at all.”

Bloomberg reported that a White House spokeswoman repeated that comment after Biden’s remarks, saying the president reiterated “our One China Policy” and “our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

Also Read | Is the PLA troop mobilisation for Taiwan emergency real?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biden’s statement is likely to further anger China, which has warned the US repeatedly over its increased support for Taiwan.

“If the US side insists on playing the Taiwan card and goes further and further down the wrong road, it will certainly lead to a dangerous situation,” Yang Jiechi, Beijing’s top diplomat, said in a phone call with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail