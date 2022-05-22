Home / World News / Is the PLA troop mobilisation for Taiwan emergency real?
world news

Is the PLA troop mobilisation for Taiwan emergency real?

On the eve of Quad summit in Tokyo, an unverified audio by Chinese human rights activist has gone viral indicating that PLA is ready for mobilisation on Taiwan and South China Sea.
Chinese President Xi Jinping with PLA military commanders.
Chinese President Xi Jinping with PLA military commanders.
Published on May 22, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta

A Chinese-born human rights activist has released an audio clip in which top Chinese military officials purportedly heard discussing the Taiwan invasion and defeat of regional US forces in the coming months.

The 57-minute leaked audio that appears to have originated from a meeting of China’s top war generals reveals elaborate plans for a land invasion, waged by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and augmented with cyber warfare, orbital space weapons and the activation of Chinese civilians currently embedded in corporations and governments around the world.

The revelation comes even as China's top diplomat warned the US it was heading down the "wrong road" with its support for Taiwan, comments accompanied by Beijing again sending military aircraft towards the island.

Yang Jiechi, Beijing's top diplomat, said Washington should "have a clear understanding of the situation", according to a statement posted online by his nation's foreign ministry.

In what claimed to be the first such a top-secret military meeting recorded, obtained and made public, Jennifer Zeng claimed this is said to be the biggest proactive rebellion from inside the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) army.

"1 lieutenant-general & 3 major generals have been executed, many others arrested after this top-secret file was leaked. This is the most severe political rebellion in #CCP's history. These brave ppl wanted to give the world an early warning," she tweeted.

"Full vid of explosive leak of PLA's #War Mobilization Meeting 4 generals executed, many arrested after this file was exposed. This is said to be the biggest proactive rebellion from inside the #CCP's army! The entire should be concerned," she tweeted sharing the audio link.

The meeting was claimed to be held on May 14 and the audio was first leaked by Lude Media.

Lude Media said the audio recording has been leaked by senior CPC officials who wanted to expose Xi Jinping's plans on Taiwan. It further said the intel operation was planned and obtained by Lude Media with their allies inside the CPC.

The recording, which is coded with a lot of military terms, reveals the Xi Jinping administration's detailed plans for the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, the East China Sea and crossing the First island chain, eventually achieving a strategic victory against the United States.

The contents of the audio allegedly point out that the meeting was to discuss and pre-war preparation. There are many different voices heard in the audio. Going by the discussions, it appears that among the political leadership, Guangdong’s party secretary, deputy secretary, governor and vice governor were present in the meeting apart from the others that cannot be identified.

The audio clip suggests the meeting took place to discuss the orderly transition from normal to war status, military planning and mobilisation. Three tasks, including establishing a national defence mobilisation command system, implementing a wartime work mechanism and carrying out wartime supervision preparation, were discussed by the meeting of the standing committee of the Guangdong provincial party committee.

The meeting also focuses on ensuring stable production and ensuring the security of the supply of important strategic materials. It mentions smashing Taiwan's independence forces and not hesitating to start a war, resolutely defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
china taiwan usa + 1 more
china taiwan usa
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • International flights (Pic for representation)

    Covid-19: Saudi Arabia bans international flights to India, 15 other countries

    Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily Covid infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to sixteen countries, including India. The sixteen countries where the citizens of Saudi Arabia are banned to travel apart from India include Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela, reported Gulf News.

  • Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23.

    Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters tortured, shot dead for honour; 6 held: Reports

    Two days after two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday. Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. News agency PTI reported that the sisters were found dead in their house.

  • The latest consignment reached Colombo on Sunday (Twitter/IndiainSL)

    After fresh aid reaches Colombo, Sri Lanka PM thanks MK Stalin, people of India

    Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, as well as the people of India, after a fresh consignment, containing food items and milk, reached the crisis-hit country after being flagged off from Chennai, on May 18. The latest consignment was flagged by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. India's southern state and the neighbouring country are only separated by the Palk Strait.

  • FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a news briefing ahead of the 9th BRICS Summit, in Beijing, China August 30, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS (REUTERS)

    US-led Indo-Pacific strategy is a ploy to create divisions: China

    The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy is a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontation in the region, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, adding that the plan is bound to fail. “Facts will prove that the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy is in essence a strategy to create division, to incite confrontation and to undermine peace,” Wang said.

  • A woman presenter for Tolo News, Sonia Niazi, covers her face in a live broadcast at Tolo TV station in Kabul on Sunday.

    ‘Forced to wear it’: Afghan women TV anchors cover faces on air 

    Days after the Taliban's latest order, women presenters on Afghanistan's top news channels went on air on Sunday with their faces covered. On Saturday, many of the news anchors had reportedly defied the diktat to conceal their appearance on TV but their employers had come under pressure. The Taliban's latest order was among the slew of restrictions, mostly targeting the rights of women and girls, they imposed since seizing powers of Afghanistan last year.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out