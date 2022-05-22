Is the PLA troop mobilisation for Taiwan emergency real?
A Chinese-born human rights activist has released an audio clip in which top Chinese military officials purportedly heard discussing the Taiwan invasion and defeat of regional US forces in the coming months.
The 57-minute leaked audio that appears to have originated from a meeting of China’s top war generals reveals elaborate plans for a land invasion, waged by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and augmented with cyber warfare, orbital space weapons and the activation of Chinese civilians currently embedded in corporations and governments around the world.
The revelation comes even as China's top diplomat warned the US it was heading down the "wrong road" with its support for Taiwan, comments accompanied by Beijing again sending military aircraft towards the island.
Yang Jiechi, Beijing's top diplomat, said Washington should "have a clear understanding of the situation", according to a statement posted online by his nation's foreign ministry.
In what claimed to be the first such a top-secret military meeting recorded, obtained and made public, Jennifer Zeng claimed this is said to be the biggest proactive rebellion from inside the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) army.
"1 lieutenant-general & 3 major generals have been executed, many others arrested after this top-secret file was leaked. This is the most severe political rebellion in #CCP's history. These brave ppl wanted to give the world an early warning," she tweeted.
"Full vid of explosive leak of PLA's #War Mobilization Meeting 4 generals executed, many arrested after this file was exposed. This is said to be the biggest proactive rebellion from inside the #CCP's army! The entire should be concerned," she tweeted sharing the audio link.
The meeting was claimed to be held on May 14 and the audio was first leaked by Lude Media.
Lude Media said the audio recording has been leaked by senior CPC officials who wanted to expose Xi Jinping's plans on Taiwan. It further said the intel operation was planned and obtained by Lude Media with their allies inside the CPC.
The recording, which is coded with a lot of military terms, reveals the Xi Jinping administration's detailed plans for the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, the East China Sea and crossing the First island chain, eventually achieving a strategic victory against the United States.
The contents of the audio allegedly point out that the meeting was to discuss and pre-war preparation. There are many different voices heard in the audio. Going by the discussions, it appears that among the political leadership, Guangdong’s party secretary, deputy secretary, governor and vice governor were present in the meeting apart from the others that cannot be identified.
The audio clip suggests the meeting took place to discuss the orderly transition from normal to war status, military planning and mobilisation. Three tasks, including establishing a national defence mobilisation command system, implementing a wartime work mechanism and carrying out wartime supervision preparation, were discussed by the meeting of the standing committee of the Guangdong provincial party committee.
The meeting also focuses on ensuring stable production and ensuring the security of the supply of important strategic materials. It mentions smashing Taiwan's independence forces and not hesitating to start a war, resolutely defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
-
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia bans international flights to India, 15 other countries
Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily Covid infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to sixteen countries, including India. The sixteen countries where the citizens of Saudi Arabia are banned to travel apart from India include Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela, reported Gulf News.
-
Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters tortured, shot dead for honour; 6 held: Reports
Two days after two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday. Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. News agency PTI reported that the sisters were found dead in their house.
-
After fresh aid reaches Colombo, Sri Lanka PM thanks MK Stalin, people of India
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, as well as the people of India, after a fresh consignment, containing food items and milk, reached the crisis-hit country after being flagged off from Chennai, on May 18. The latest consignment was flagged by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. India's southern state and the neighbouring country are only separated by the Palk Strait.
-
US-led Indo-Pacific strategy is a ploy to create divisions: China
The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy is a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontation in the region, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, adding that the plan is bound to fail. “Facts will prove that the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy is in essence a strategy to create division, to incite confrontation and to undermine peace,” Wang said.
-
‘Forced to wear it’: Afghan women TV anchors cover faces on air
Days after the Taliban's latest order, women presenters on Afghanistan's top news channels went on air on Sunday with their faces covered. On Saturday, many of the news anchors had reportedly defied the diktat to conceal their appearance on TV but their employers had come under pressure. The Taliban's latest order was among the slew of restrictions, mostly targeting the rights of women and girls, they imposed since seizing powers of Afghanistan last year.
