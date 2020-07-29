e-paper
Home / World News / China freezes Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with UK, Australia, Canada

China freezes Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with UK, Australia, Canada

world Updated: Jul 29, 2020 05:17 IST
Agencies
Agencies
The US and Australia on Monday opened top-level talks in which they are expected to seek a common front against China.(AP)
         

China on Tuesday announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain in a tit-for-tat move following similar decisions by them over a controversial national security law.

China has decided to suspend extradition treaties between Hong Kong and Canada, Australia and UK, as well as criminal justice cooperation agreements,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. “The wrong action of Canada, Australia and the UK in politicising judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation.” Later, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi slammed the US for “reckless provocation of confrontation” after both sides ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other’s consulates, but called for “rational communication” between the two powers.

Earlier, New Zealand said it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Foreign minister Winston Peters said the new law went against commitments China had made to the international community.

The US and Australia on Monday opened top-level talks in which they are expected to seek a common front against China.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper welcomed to Washington their Australian counterparts, Marise Payne and Linda Reynolds, for discussions.

A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist said he has been fired by his university after he served jail time for taking part in protests.

Law professor Benny Tai, 56, decried his sacking by the University of Hong Kong and accused education chiefs of bowing to political pressure from Beijing.

