China health official says one-size-fits-all approach on Covid curbs not good

Updated on Nov 29, 2022

Covid In China: Cheng Youquan, a supervisory official of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was speaking at a regular weekly briefing.

Covid In China: A woman wearing a face mask stands near a mural depicting a dragon in Beijing.(AP)
Reuters

A senior Chinese health official said on Tuesday that public complaints about COVID-19 controls stem from overzealous implementation and when applied with a one-size-fits-all approach, and not from the measures themselves.

Cheng Youquan, a supervisory official of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was speaking at a regular weekly briefing, following a weekend of widespread protests over stringent COVID-19 curbs.

