China 'helping' Cambodia with naval base upgrade: Foreign ministry

Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:35 PM IST

China-Cambodia: "It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.

A China's flag flutters near people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site.(Reuters File)
Reuters |

China said on Monday the country is helping Cambodia upgrade its naval base, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activity at its Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

