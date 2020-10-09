e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China joins COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance

China joins COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance

The country signed an agreement with GAVI, the co-leader of the alliance, on Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Initially, China did not agree to join the alliance, missing the global deadline to join in September.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:44 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Taipei
The alliance is designed so that richer countries agree to buy into potential vaccines and help finance access for poorer ones.
The alliance is designed so that richer countries agree to buy into potential vaccines and help finance access for poorer ones. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

China, which has four coronavirus vaccine candidates in stage 3 clinical trials, said on Friday that it is joining the Covid-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX.

The country signed an agreement with GAVI, the co-leader of the alliance, on Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Initially, China did not agree to join the alliance, missing the global deadline to join in September.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that “we are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support COVAX.” It is not yet clear the exact terms of the agreement and how China will contribute. The country’s leader Xi Jinping previously said that China would make the vaccine a global public good.

The alliance is designed so that richer countries agree to buy into potential vaccines and help finance access for poorer ones. The Trump administration in the US had declined to join the alliance.

tags
top news
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
IMA questions health minister releasing Ayush-based Covid-19 management protocol
IMA questions health minister releasing Ayush-based Covid-19 management protocol
Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida
Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida
Ram Vilas Paswan: Socialist icon, consummate politician
Ram Vilas Paswan: Socialist icon, consummate politician
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In