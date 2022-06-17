China launches third aircraft carrier in major military milestone
China on Friday launched its third aircraft carrier in Shanghai, state media reports said, the first designed and built entirely in the country.
The launch of the new carrier called Fujian -- named after the coastal province -- comes against the backdrop of China’s push for maritime influence in the far seas and as its warships attempt to leave their mark in Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.
The launch ceremony was held at the Jiangnan Shipyard of China State Shipbuilding Corporation on Friday morning.
Xu Qiliang, member of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) central committee political bureau and the vice chairperson of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), attended the ceremony.
Fujian, with the hull number “18”, is China’s first catapult-type aircraft carrier to launch fighter aircraft from its deck.
In late April, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy released a promotional video on China’s aircraft programme, in which it implied that the country’s third aircraft carrier will be officially revealed soon.
“Although it will be years before the Type 003 (the new carrier) enters military service and achieves initial operating capability, its launch will be a seminal moment in China’s ongoing modernisation efforts and a symbol of the country’s growing military might,” the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), had reported about Fujian – then unnamed – earlier this month.
China for the first time officially acknowledged it was building a third aircraft carrier, expected to be “bigger and mightier” than the first domestically-built one in November 2018.
The “Fujian” is part of China’s heavily guarded “new generation carrier” programme, which aims at building the ships indigenously.
“In addition to being the largest of its three carriers, the new Type 003 class is fitted with a catapult launch system that will “enable it to support additional fighter aircraft, fixed-wing early-warning aircraft, and more rapid flight operations and thus extend the reach and effectiveness of its carrier-based strike aircraft,” the US defence department said in its annual report to Congress on China’s military in November.
China has the largest navy in the world in terms of numbers of ships but does not yet have the capabilities of the US Navy.
Among other assets, the US Navy remains the world’s leader in aircraft carriers, with its forces able to muster 11 nuclear-powered vessels. The Navy also has nine amphibious assault ships, which can carry helicopters and vertical take-off fighter jets as well, an Associated Press report said.
-
Veetla Vishesham review: Badhaai Ho's Tamil remake hits all the right notes
Veetla Vishesham review: Badhaai Ho's Tamil remake is an entertaining film that has been adapted beautifully to suit the local sensibilities.
-
Monsoon Ayurveda: Simple and effective health tips during rainy season
As monsoon is slowly spreading its wings across India, people are welcoming the much-awaited respite from the searing summer heat. A change in season, however, calls for some modifications in daily routine to ensure you stay healthy and disease-free. According to Ayurveda, Vata entity aggravates during monsoon which makes people prone to certain illnesses. It is important to stay away from microbial infections during this time and certain herbs can come handy.
-
She season 2 review: Imtiaz Ali’s wannabe Breaking Bad is undone by male gaze
She season 2 review: Aaditi Pohankar-starrer Imtiaz Ali show pretends to be a feminist drama but its inherent male gaze cripples the narrative.
-
‘Not a lot of credit goes to him’: Gavaskar bowled over by India cricketer
India vs South Africa: Harshal Patel's slower delivery that dismissed David Miller in the 3rd T20I caught the eye of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary cricketer said Harshal doesn't get a lot of credit for the work he does with the ball.
-
Happy Father's Day 2022: Date, history, significance, celebration of fatherhood
Fathers are our first love, the last hero of our life, who teach strength in silence and since the value of a loving father has no price, it is commemorated in most parts of the world on the third Sunday of June as Father's Day. First proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations, Father's Day is an opportunity to show your dad how much he means to you and the role he has played in shaping your life.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics