China launches third and final module for Tiangong space station: State media

China on Monday launched the last of the three modules that will comprise its space station, set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.

Read more: China to ban alcohol? Xi Jinping could for government officials: Report

The uncrewed Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens") module was launched atop China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 3:37 p.m. (0737 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON