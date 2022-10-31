China launches third and final module for Tiangong space station: State media
The space station is set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.
China on Monday launched the last of the three modules that will comprise its space station, set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.
The uncrewed Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens") module was launched atop China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 3:37 p.m. (0737 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan.
