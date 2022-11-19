China local government helping Foxconn hire villagers after exodus: Report
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Covid In China: The Henan government ordered officials across the province to recruit new assembly-line workers for the Apple supplier, the report said.
Bloomberg |
Chinese authorities are helping Foxconn Technology Group repopulate its iPhone assembly lines after the Apple Inc. partner suffered a workers’ exodus from its central China plant late last month amid a Covid-19 outbreak, the Financial Times reported.
The Henan government ordered officials across the province to recruit new assembly-line workers for the Apple supplier, the report said. Foxconn also raised wages and offered bonuses to attract and retain workers after the exodus, according to the FT.
