Home / World News / China local government helping Foxconn hire villagers after exodus: Report

China local government helping Foxconn hire villagers after exodus: Report

world news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:41 PM IST

Covid In China: The Henan government ordered officials across the province to recruit new assembly-line workers for the Apple supplier, the report said.

Covid In China: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building.(Reuters)
Covid In China: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building.(Reuters)
Bloomberg |

Chinese authorities are helping Foxconn Technology Group repopulate its iPhone assembly lines after the Apple Inc. partner suffered a workers’ exodus from its central China plant late last month amid a Covid-19 outbreak, the Financial Times reported.

Read more: UK PM Rishi Sunak says he fears for his daughter’s safety: ‘As a parent…'

The Henan government ordered officials across the province to recruit new assembly-line workers for the Apple supplier, the report said. Foxconn also raised wages and offered bonuses to attract and retain workers after the exodus, according to the FT.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus china
coronavirus china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out