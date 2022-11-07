China opposes British minister's planned visit to Taiwan: ‘Stop colluding’
China-Taiwan: Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian.
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Britain must stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, following plans by a British minister to visit the self-governed island, which China claims, for trade talks.
Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.
