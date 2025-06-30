China plotted car collision to ‘intimidate’ Taiwan vice President? What Beijing said

China has denied that it planned a car collision plot to intimidate Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague last year. The Chinese foreign ministry defended its diplomats on Monday and dismissed the allegations issued against it by Taiwan. Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim was allegedly the target of the Chinese government during her visit to Prague in 2024(REUTERS)

"Chinese diplomats overseas always respect their host country's laws and regulations," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, adding that the allegations were part of Taiwan's "sinister plot" against Beijing.

Ahead of China's rebuttal, Taiwanese vice president Hsiao Bi-khim took to X and shared that she will not be intimidated by Beijing.

The Taiwanese leader's remarks came after the Czech intelligence report stated that Chinese diplomats and secret service followed Hsiao during her visit to Prague in 2024, and planned to physically target her by ramming her car.

“I had a great visit to Prague & thank the Czech authorities for their hospitality & ensuring my safety. The CCP’s unlawful activities will NOT intimidate me from voicing Taiwan’s interests in the international community,” she wrote on X.

Czech media reported last year that a Chinese diplomat had run a red light while following the vice president's car in Prague. The reports further stated that the Chinese side also planned to stage a car collision targeting the Taiwanese leader.

Speaking to Czech public radio service Irozhlas, Petr Bartovský, the director of the Czech military intelligence service, added that the diplomat was stopped by the police. However, the agency had identified plans from the Chinese embassy to “demonstratively confront Ms Hsiao”.

Jan Pejšek, a spokesperson for the military intel service, said the plan involved an “attempt by the Chinese civil secret service to create conditions to perform a demonstrative kinetic action against a protected person, which however did not go beyond the phase of preparation”.