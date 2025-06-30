Taiwan records heightened military activity around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded on Monday sorties by six PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels around its territory. (Image for representation) Three out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.(AFP)

As per the MND, three out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 3 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) had recorded sorties of 8 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels around its territory.

This follows a recent pattern of China's escalated manoeuvres around Taiwan. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, last week, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te instructed the Taiwanese military to bolster its security surveillance amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, Central News Agency (CNA) reported. Notably, the order comes amid rising tensions in West Asia.

In a routine meeting with military officials on Thursday, the Taiwanese President observed that the conflict in the region has not deterred China from continuing its pressure along the First and Second Island Chains, according to a statement released by the Presidential Office.

Lai Ching-te said that the Chinese aircraft carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning, have recently been active in nearby waters.

He added that Taiwan must remain in close contact with its allies to ensure it can respond swiftly under all circumstances, CNA reported.

Taiwan's President Lai said the United States Indo-Pacific Command has raised its Force Protection Condition level across the region. He directed the Ministry of National Defence and the national security team to monitor the situation and its impact on regional security closely.