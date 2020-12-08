e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under ‘cleansing campaign’

China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under ‘cleansing campaign’

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that the apps violated one or more of three cyber laws, without providing details for each app.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:53 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Beijing
China has removed 105 apps including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country.
China has removed 105 apps including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country.(Image via Twitter)
         

China has removed 105 apps including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor Inc from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that the apps violated one or more of three cyber laws, without providing details for each app.

Reuters’ calls to TripAdvisor’s Beijing office seeking comment went unanswered.

The authority said it started the campaign on Nov. 5 in response to strong reaction from the general public to content deemed offensive. It said it would continue to regulate apps and remove those in violation of the law in a timely manner.

China heavily regulates its cyberspace and punishments for transgressions are not uncommon, irrespective of whether the app is operated by a domestic or foreign company.

tags
top news
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccines may get license in coming weeks, says health ministry
New Zealand mosque shooter travelled to India before attack: Report
New Zealand mosque shooter travelled to India before attack: Report
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In