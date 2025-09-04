China responds to Trump's allegations, denies ‘conspiring’ against US with North Korea, Russia

China responded to US President Donald Trump's allegations on Thursday and denied conspiring against Washington with North Korea and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) were seen with China's Xi Jinping at the military parade in Beijing. (PTI)

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had reacted to the China victory parade in Beijing, which saw Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in attendance next to Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was the first time that the three leaders were seen together at the same time.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wished China and its citizens on the victory day celebrations and asked Xi to "give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters, "China's development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party."

The Kremlin had also responded to Trump's 'conspiring against the US' allegations, with foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov saying that Russia hopes "he was ironical".

Ushakov clarified that North Korea, Russia and China have not considered conspiring against the US, adding that "no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies".

He added, "I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally in the current international situation."

Meanwhile, Trump took what seemed like a U-turn on his ‘conspire’ statement hours after he levelled the allegations against China, North Korea and Russia. He told reporters in the Oval Office that he has a “very good” relationship with all of them, with China. However, he expressed discontent that President Xi did not mention the US in his speech at the victory parade, marking the anniversary of its victory against the Japanese aggression in World War II.

"When they did what they did, I thought it was a beautiful ceremony; it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it: they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching. My relationship with all of them is very good, and we are going to find out how good it is over the next week or two," the US President said.

Xi to hold talks with North Korea's Kim

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also announced at the press briefing that President Xi Jinping will hold in-depth bilateral talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"China stands ready to strengthen strategic communication and enhance exchanges and cooperation with the DPRK, deepen the sharing of governance experience, and advance the respective socialist causes and the traditional friendly cooperative relations between China and the DPRK," Guo told reporters.

While the spokesperson said that the talks would hold "significant importance", he did not specify when the meeting would take place.