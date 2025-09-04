‘Very good’: Trump's U-turn on China ties after ‘conspire’ charge at Xi, Putin and Kim

Hours after his allegation that Russia, China and North Korea were 'conspiring' against the US, President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a U-turn and said that he has a 'very good' relationship with 'all of them'. Donald Trump referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the victory parade and pressed that he should have mentioned the US. (Bloomberg)

Trump's remarks came against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being seen taking part in China's victory parade with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. In the visuals that surfaced from the parade, the three leaders were seen sharing camaraderie.

The US President took a swipe at Xi and accused him of a plot to "conspire against the United States of America".

Later, during a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office, Trump hailed the Chinese military parade as a "beautiful ceremony", saying that it was very impressive. He alleged that the parade was done to grab his attention, which Trump said he acknowledged.

"When they did what they did, I thought it was a beautiful ceremony; it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it: they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching," Trump told reporters.

He further said, "My relationship with all of them is very good, and we are going to find out how good it is over the next week or two."

Referring to Xi Jinping's speech at the victory parade, Trump pressed that the US should have been mentioned by the Chinese President.

"I think we helped China very much when they talk about freedom, and I don't believe that the US was acknowledged for helping China to gain its freedom... I heard President Xi last night, and I think the US should have been mentioned since we helped China very much," he added.

Xi Jinping had termed China "unstoppable" in his speech at the event, assuring the country's commitment to peaceful development.

September 3 is observed as the anniversary of what China describes as its victory in the struggle against Japanese aggression in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II.

‘North Korea, China, Russia conspiring against US’

Ahead of the victory parade in Beijing, Trump, while accusing China of 'conspiring', had wondered whether the US would be mentioned in President Xi's speech.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!" he posted on Truth Social.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

Russia responds to Trump's ‘conspire’ charge

Meanwhile, Russia reacted to the US President's 'conspiring' charge, with Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov saying, "We hope he was ironical".

Ushakov added that North Korea, Russia and China have not conspired against the US. "I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies," he said.

The Kremlin further said, "I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally in the current international situation."