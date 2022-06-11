China restaurant attack sparks outcry over violence against women
A video of three women being viciously attacked by a group of men at a restaurant in northern China triggered online furore - with millions of angry citizens demanding justice - and sparked furious debate on sexual harassment and misogyny in Chinese society.
The footage of the incident that occurred early on Friday in the city of Tangshan, in the province of Hebei, went viral across Chinese social media soon after being uploaded.
It shows a woman sitting at a table with two female companions at a barbeque restaurant, with several other customers sitting around them, when a man touches her back.
After the woman pushes him away, the man strikes her before dragging her outside and dealing a barrage of blows as she lies on the ground.
Simultaneously, the man’s companions, who are sitting in a group outside the restaurant, rush in and join him in assaulting the woman and her friends.
At one point in the footage, a female companion of the man is also struck when she tries to intervene.
In all, nine men were seen to be attacking three women.
Police in Tangshan city on Saturday said they had arrested eight people on suspicion of violent assault and “provoking trouble”, while a search for one other suspect was ongoing.
Two women treated at hospital following the incident were “in stable conditions and not in mortal danger”, while two others sustained minor injuries, authorities said on Friday.
The video renewed online debate about sexual harassment and gender-based violence in China where the conversation around women’s rights has grown in recent years despite pressure from a patriarchal society, internet censorship and patchy legal support.
“It might be hard to believe that that happened in 2022, but that’s what can be seen from a monitor video clip that is widespread online,” state-run China Daily newspaper said in a report on Saturday.
The widespread anger over the Tangshan incident has built on outrage, which has intensified after a series of injuries and deaths caused by gender-based violence in the past few years, the China-focused Supchina website pointed out.
“In 2018, two female passengers were murdered by their drivers in separate incidents in China while using ride-sharing services. Last year, a woman was yelled at and attacked with hot soup by a man in a hotpot restaurant in Chengdu after she asked him to stop smoking,” the report said.
Chinese netizens have raised questions about the sheer brazenness of the incident, given that the suspects knew they were in a public place under the scrutiny of CCTV cameras and passers-by were also seen recording the incident.
State-run news outlet, The Paper, said the incident reflected a toxic “patriarchal system”.
“Under the protection of the patriarchal cultural system, it is difficult for the perpetrator to repent of gender-based violence, and it may even give the perpetrator a “masculine” sense of self-satisfaction,” it said in an opinion piece.
China’s #MeToo movement, for example, has failed to take off in the face of strict censorship and a legal system - under the ruling Communist Party of China - that places a heavy burden on the claimant.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
US lifts Covid-19 test requirement for international travel
The lifting of the requirement comes six weeks after a federal judge ended the CDC's mask requirement for mass transit, including trains, planes, buses and transit hubs, saying the agency exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC's ability to respond to future health emergencies.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics