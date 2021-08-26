Home / World News / China revises blue alert for rain in southwest region
A view view of the flooded streets of Zhengzhou, in Henan province.(Reuters File Photo)
China revises blue alert for rain in southwest region

China has advices local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and reminded drivers to watch out for road waterlogging and traffic jams.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST

China has renewed a blue alert in the wake of extensive rainfall forecast in some provinces in the southwest region. China's National Meteorological Center has forecast heavy rainfall in at least seven of its provinces.

The blue alert was renewed at 8pm on Wednesday, and will remain in force till 8pm on Thursday.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

According to the weather department, downpours are expected in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Hubei, Shaanxi, Henan, Yunnan. Tibet and Inner Mongolia are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Some of these areas are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the weather department said. In fact, parts of Chongqing Municipality will see up to 150 mm of rainfall, it added.

China has advices local authorities in these provinces to prepare for rainstorms, suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and reminded drivers to watch out for road waterlogging and traffic jams.

Torrential rains caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses in central China last week. The downpour prompted authorities to close tunnels and some bridges in Zhengzhou, a major city in Henan province.

About 25 highways were closed in Henan, Shaanxi and Sichuan in the southwest, state TV reported.

More than 300 people were killed by flooding in Henan in July.

