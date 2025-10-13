China Rounds Up Christian Pastors

The rulers in Beijing fear citizens who think for themselves, especially those who believe in a different God than the Chinese Communist Party. They are proving it again with a broad roundup of pastors in the underground Christian church. PREMIUM Ezra Jin Mingri, head pastor of the Zion church in Beijing, Aug. 28, 2018.

Police on Friday detained Ezra Jin Mingri, a pastor who founded Beijing Zion Church in 2007, according to his daughter Grace Jin, who lives in the U.S. Pastor Jin was living in Beihai in Guangxi Province.

Mr. Jin’s ministry has become one of China’s largest, with congregations across the country. Ms. Jin told the Journal that other Zion Church pastors and workers were taken into custody or are missing in cities around the country. Once people disappear in the hands of Chinese police, they are in grave danger of abuse and long detention, often without charge or trial.

The underground church isn’t really secret in the police state that is China. It is called underground because it isn’t recognized by the government. Mr. Jin has been under surveillance for years, his Beijing church was previously shut down, and he has been barred from leaving China to visit his wife and children, who live in the U.S. The Communist Party seems especially concerned about the spread of religion on the internet. In September the Party issued a new Code of Conduct for Religious Clergy on the Internet that is highly proscriptive. The code says preaching on the internet “may be done only through websites, applications, forums, etc. legally established by religious groups, religious schools, temples, monasteries, and churches that have obtained an ‘Internet Religious Information Services License.’” Another article in the code says clergy “must not self-promote or use religious topics and content to attract attention and traffic.” In other words, beware if your religious message becomes too popular. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on Sunday calling for the release of Mr. Jin and other Zion Church leaders. This is welcome, though the rest of the world can also help by speaking up, including President Trump.

