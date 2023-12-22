close_game
News / World News / China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming

China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming

AP |
Dec 22, 2023 02:45 PM IST

The proposal caused shares in the biggest Chinese gaming companies, Tencent and NetEase, to plunge in Hong Kong.

China released draft guidelines on Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.

China's gaming regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, issued guidelines saying online games cannot offer incentives for daily log-ins or purchases. Other restrictions include limiting how much users can recharge and issuing warnings for “irrational consumption behaviour.”

Shares in Tencent, China's largest gaming company, dived about 16 per cent before recovering some ground to close 12 per cent lower. Rival NetEase's stock price lost about 25 per cent.

In 2021, regulators set strict restrictions on the amount of time children could spend on games to just three hours a week. A state media news outlet described online games as “spiritual opium,” an allusion to past eras when addiction to the drug was widespread in China.

Approvals of new video games also were suspended for about eight months, resuming only in April 2022 as authorities eased a broader crackdown on the entire technology industry.

