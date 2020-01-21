China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected

world

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 06:27 IST

The mysterious coronavirus claimed fourth life in China’s Wuhan on Tuesday, with over 225 believed to be affected in the pneumonia outbreak. Attesting to the fear of the virus being contagious and highly infectious, 15 medical staff have also been reported to be infected with one critical.

So far, over 225 people have been infected by the virus which has sent a wave of panic across the world, including in India.

A day earlier on Monday, China, had confirmed that this virus can be transmitted from a human to human contact. According to Zhong Nanshan, director of the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, transmission between humans was behind at least one confirmed case in Wuhan and also infections in two families in south China’s Guangdong province.