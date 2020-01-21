e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / World News / China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected

China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected

Confirming the fear of the virus being contagious and highly infectious, 15 medical staff have also been reported to be infected with one critical.

world Updated: Jan 21, 2020 06:27 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan.
A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)
         

The mysterious coronavirus claimed fourth life in China’s Wuhan on Tuesday, with over 225 believed to be affected in the pneumonia outbreak. Attesting to the fear of the virus being contagious and highly infectious, 15 medical staff have also been reported to be infected with one critical.

So far, over 225 people have been infected by the virus which has sent a wave of panic across the world, including in India.

A day earlier on Monday, China, had confirmed that this virus can be transmitted from a human to human contact. According to Zhong Nanshan, director of the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, transmission between humans was behind at least one confirmed case in Wuhan and also infections in two families in south China’s Guangdong province.

tags
top news
JP Nadda takes over the reins of BJP; Delhi, Bihar polls cut out as first task
JP Nadda takes over the reins of BJP; Delhi, Bihar polls cut out as first task
5 Union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today
5 Union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected
Non-compliance in GST payments maybe burning a Rs 5 tn hole in revenues
Non-compliance in GST payments maybe burning a Rs 5 tn hole in revenues
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
Take Davinder Singh’s case seriously | Opinion
Take Davinder Singh’s case seriously | Opinion
Human transmission confirmed, arrivals from China under lens
Human transmission confirmed, arrivals from China under lens
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news