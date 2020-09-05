e-paper
China says US visitors will need negative virus-test results

Passengers who transit in the US before flying to China will be required to submit a health declaration to the airlines or hold a green health code.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:48 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
A China Eastern Airlines Corp. aircraft stands on the tarmac at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China.
China will require passengers arriving on direct flights from the US to provide negative Covid-19 nucleic-acid test results taken within 72 hours of the flight.

Passengers traveling from the US to China, and those transiting in any country that the Chinese government has listed as requiring the screening results, must have negative Covid-19 results from a test done within three days of boarding at the last layover destination before arriving to China, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy in America on Friday. Both sets of rules will take effect September 15.

Passengers who transit in the US before flying to China will be required to submit a health declaration to the airlines or hold a green health code, according to the statement.

