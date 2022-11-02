Home / World News / China says will 'rectify' stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau

China says will 'rectify' stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau

world news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 03:03 PM IST

“We should seize the major issues related to the long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macao," Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macau affairs office said.

A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters

China should "resolutely deal with" and "rectify" whatever is needed to resolve any long-term stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau, a senior official said, according to a 20th Communist Party Congress party supplementary document reading published in October.

"We should seize the major issues related to the long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macao, we should resolutely deal with whatever needs dealing, we should resolutely rectify what must be rectified and resolutely establish whichever rules are necessary," wrote Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macau affairs office, according to the document, which local media published excerpts of on Wednesday.

Topics
china hong kong government macau
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
