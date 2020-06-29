e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’ security law to establish ‘red lines’ for Hong Kong, adviser says

China’ security law to establish ‘red lines’ for Hong Kong, adviser says

“It really is to warn people: Do not cross those red lines, you cannot ask for Hong Kong independence and we do not tolerate terrorist acts like what happened last year during the social unrest,” Bernard Chan, a convener of Hong Kong’s advisory Executive Council, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday.

world Updated: Jun 29, 2020 07:53 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chinese lawmakers are meeting in Beijing to discuss the national security legislation, which would bar subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the former British colony.
Chinese lawmakers are meeting in Beijing to discuss the national security legislation, which would bar subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the former British colony. (Reuters Photo)
         

The national security law that China could impose on Hong Kong as early as this week won’t need to be used if the financial hub’s residents avoid crossing certain “red lines,” according to a top adviser to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

“It really is to warn people: Do not cross those red lines, you cannot ask for Hong Kong independence and we do not tolerate terrorist acts like what happened last year during the social unrest,” Bernard Chan, a convener of Hong Kong’s advisory Executive Council, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday.

“As long as people abide by the law, I suppose we never have to use this piece of legislation,” said Chan, who is also one of Hong Kong’s deputies to the National People’s Congress, which is drafting the law.

Chan, who hasn’t seen a draft of the law, said it will not be retrospective and that Hong Kong’s foreign judges will still be able to rule on sensitive cases. Any US sanctions issued in response to the new law would be “lose-lose,” he said.

Chinese lawmakers are meeting in Beijing to discuss the national security legislation, which would bar subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the former British colony. A vote could come Tuesday morning, the day before the anniversary of the city’s handover to China in 1997, Now TV News reported.

tags
top news
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Anantnag
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Anantnag
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause
Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
‘It may take 18-24 months to recover from crisis’: IndiGo CEO
‘It may take 18-24 months to recover from crisis’: IndiGo CEO
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In