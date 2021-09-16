Home / World News / China sees 'Cold War mentality' in U.S., British, Australia pact
China said countries "should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties.(Reuters)
China said countries "should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties.(Reuters)
world news

China sees 'Cold War mentality' in U.S., British, Australia pact

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines. 
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:49 AM IST

China’s Washington embassy reacted to a new security pact announced by the United States, Britain and Australia on Wednesday by saying that countries should "shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows.

Asked to comment, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said countries "should not build exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties. In particular, they should shake off their Cold-War mentality and ideological prejudice."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.