China sets aim to vaccinate 40% of population by June
China is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40% of its population by June, Chinese health experts said Monday.
Zhong Nanshan, the leader of a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission, said the country has delivered 52.52 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of February 28. He was speaking at an online forum between US and Chinese medical experts hosted by the Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University.
The target is the first China has offered publicly since it began its mass immunization campaign for key groups in mid-December.
China has been slow to vaccinate its people relative to other countries, inoculating only 3.56% of its population of 1.4 billion so far, according to Zhong. Ranked first in the world in terms of percentage of population is Israel, which has vaccinated over 90% of its people. The US has vaccinated about 22% of its population.
Chinese health experts say the country has enough vaccine supply for its population, although the country has pledged to provide close to half a billion doses abroad, roughly 10 times the number it has delivered at home.
“The current vaccination pace is very low due to outbreak control (being) so good in China, but I think the capacity is enough,” said Zhang Wenhong, an infectious diseases expert based in Shanghai who also spoke on the panel.
Developers of China’s four currently approved vaccines have said they could manufacture up to 2.6 billion doses by the end of this year. Still, vaccinating China’s massive population will be a daunting task.
Even at the rate of vaccinating 10 million people a day, it would take roughly seven months to vaccinate 70% of its population, Zhang noted.
The experts all acknowledged the complex task of vaccinating the world's population, pointing to the slowness in the global rollout of vaccines.
“Demand will outstrip supply for many months, and unless there is more manufacturing, … for years,” said Tom Frieden, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They also cautioned against expecting a quick return to normal.
The head of China’s Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, predicted that life could return to an “approximate normal” in summer next year.
Gao, along with Zhong and other Chinese health experts, urged more US-China cooperation. Gao specifically called on the U.S. and China to cooperate on COVAX, an initiative to distribute vaccines more fairly across the developing world.
“Let’s work together,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy PM Draghi fires Covid-19 commissioner, with vaccination drive in spotlight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
329 candidates nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Feb 1 deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China sets aim to vaccinate 40% of population by June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks climb more than 2% as investors get back to buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hackers target SII, Bharat Biotech, says security firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police investigate possible role of foreigners in Barcelona protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico hopes for US answer on Covid-19 vaccines in Biden talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts urge independent probe into Kremlin critic Navalny's poisoning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7, after top court's order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What we know about the new Brazilian Covid-19 variant P.1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine throws away unused Covid-19 shots as doctors skip their own vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexican president Obrador to discuss vaccines, migration with Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elizabeth Warren, other progressives propose ‘ultra-millionaire’ tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox