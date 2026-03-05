China Signals New Era of Slower Economic Growth

China signaled the world’s second-largest economy is entering an era of slower expansion, setting a target for gross domestic product growth of between 4.5% and 5% this year. Office buildings in the central business district in Beijing.

It is the lowest growth target set since at least the 1990s and follows three years in which officials called for growth of “around 5%.” If China’s economy were to expand at a pace below 5% this year, it would be the slowest growth reported by the country in more than two decades, other than during the Covid pandemic years. China said its GDP grew 5% in real terms last year, meeting its official target despite a renewed trade war with the U.S.

A lower GDP target for 2026 reflects a level of tolerance for weaker growth as China’s economy contends with muted household spending, dampened investment, and a real-estate market in the doldrums.