China supplying arms to Russia would be 'red line' for EU: Borrell

The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday warned China against providing Russia weapons for its war on Ukraine, after Beijing slammed US claims it could make the move.

Josep Borrell said he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant."