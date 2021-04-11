IND USA
The fine is equal to 4% of Alibaba’s sales in 2019, the Xinhua news agency said in a report on Saturday.(AP file photo)
China tightens the screws on Alibaba, levies $2.78 billion fine for market abuse

The fine, the largest anti-monopoly fine ever rolled out by Chinese authorities, was imposed after an investigation revealed an “exclusive dealing agreement” that violated Chinese monopoly laws.
By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 05:29 AM IST

Chinese regulators have hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a record 18.23 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine for violating anti-monopoly laws, it was announced on Saturday.

The fine, the largest anti-monopoly fine ever rolled out by Chinese authorities, was imposed after an investigation revealed an “exclusive dealing agreement” that violated Chinese monopoly laws. The fine is equal to 4% of Alibaba’s sales in 2019, the Xinhua news agency said in a report on Saturday.

The strongly worded statement said the company “abused” its dominant market position since 2015.

Founded by China’s most famous entrepreneur, Jack Ma, once a schoolteacher who became a multibillionaire, Alibaba is possibly the world’s biggest e-commerce company with hundreds of millions of users and billions of dollars in turnover. According to Bloomberg, it is Asia’s “most valuable corporation”.

