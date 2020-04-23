e-paper
China to donate additional $30 million to WHO for Covid-19

China said it supports multilateralism during times of crisis.

world Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
Hua Chunying announced about the economic donation on Twitter.
Hua Chunying announced about the economic donation on Twitter. (REUTERS)
         

China is to donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the global fight against Covid-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

 

Hua said on Twitter the donation was aimed in particular at strengthening developing countries’ health systems and added that China had already donated $20 million to the WHO in March.

