China to donate additional $30 million to WHO for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:11 IST

China is to donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the global fight against Covid-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

China has decided to donate additional $30 million in cash to WHO to support its global fight against #COVID19, in particular strengthening developing countries' health systems. China already donated $20 million in cash to WHO on March 11. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 23, 2020

Hua said on Twitter the donation was aimed in particular at strengthening developing countries’ health systems and added that China had already donated $20 million to the WHO in March.