Home / World News / China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6

China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6

world news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Covid in China: China will drop existing quotas and scrap a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Covid In China: Travelers with their luggage arrive at a departure hall to catch their trains at the West Railway Station in Beijing.(AP)
Covid In China: Travelers with their luggage arrive at a departure hall to catch their trains at the West Railway Station in Beijing.(AP)
Reuters |

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out