Friday, Apr 04, 2025
China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Reuters |
Apr 04, 2025 04:10 PM IST

Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing,(Reuters)
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing,(Reuters)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday announced a slew of additional tariffs and restrictions against U.S. goods as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Finance Ministry said it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all U.S. goods from April 10.

Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare-earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium to the United States, effective April 4.

"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

It also added 11 entities to the "unreliable entity" list, which allows Beijing to take punitive actions against foreign entities.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Friday, April 04, 2025
