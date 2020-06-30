e-paper
China to reiterate over US ban on military exports to Hong Kong

Beijing passed the sweeping law for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which critics and many western governments fear will smother the finance hub’s freedoms and hollow out its autonomy.

world Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:42 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Beijing
“US attempts to obstruct China advancing the Hong Kong national security legislation through so-called sanctions will never prevail,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
China said Tuesday it will retaliate after the US announced it was ending the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong in response to a controversial national security law for the city. Beijing passed the sweeping law for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which critics and many western governments fear will smother the finance hub’s freedoms and hollow out its autonomy.

“US attempts to obstruct China advancing the Hong Kong national security legislation through so-called sanctions will never prevail,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.“In response to the US’s wrongful actions, China will take necessary countermeasures.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the US was ending the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong because Washington “can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China”.

The State Department will end all exports to Hong Kong on its controlled list, which includes items ranging from advanced ammunition to military hardware that already need the green light from the administration and Congress.

‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
