China turns to US President Donald Trump to veto bills on Hong Kong

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act undermined both China's interests and those of the US in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
US President Donald Trump holds a rally with African-American supporters in Atlanta, Georgia.
US President Donald Trump holds a rally with African-American supporters in Atlanta, Georgia.(File photo: Reuters)
         

China is demanding President Donald Trump veto legislation aimed at supporting human rights in Hong Kong and has renewed a threat to take “strong countermeasures” if they become law.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act undermined both China’s interests and those of the US in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The act mandates sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses and requires an annual review of the favorable trade status that Washington grants Hong Kong.

Another bill prohibits export to Hong Kong police of certain nonlethal munitions, including tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, water cannons, stun guns and tasers.

The White House has signaled that Trump will sign the human rights measure.

