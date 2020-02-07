China urges cooperation amid report of India-based hackers targetting medical institutes

world

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:45 IST

China on Friday said it was in the middle of an “extraordinary” and “full-scale” war against the coronavirus epidemic and urged cooperation from the international community after reports in local media said Indian hackers had targetted Chinese medical institutions amid the epidemic.

A Chinese internet security firm alleged Thursday that Indian hackers had targeted local hospitals and medical research institutions amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Chinese tech security company 360 Security Technology told the nationalistic tabloid Global Times that they have evidence that India-based hackers attacked medical organisations through a “phishing scheme” sent by email.

Responding to a request for a comment on the report from HT, the Chinese foreign ministry said it had taken “note of the relevant media reports”.

“China, a major cyber power and a major victim of hacking, is firmly opposed to cyberattacks of any kind,” ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying said Friday without naming India.

“At the same time, China believes that the international community should strengthen dialogue and cooperation to jointly cope with all kinds of cyberattacks and build and maintain a peaceful, secure, open, cooperative and orderly cyberspace,” Hua said via an online press conference.

“I want to emphasise that China is in an extraordinary period of full-scale war against the epidemic. Faced with the public health crisis, countries should work together to overcome the difficulties,” she added

“Cases have shown that an Advance Persistent Threat (APT) from India is trying to attack Chinese medical organisations through a phishing scheme sent by email,” the company told the tabloid.

The tech company didn’t respond to questions mailed by HT to an email available on its website.

The Global Times has published a critical opinion piece on the alleged attack.

“With suspected Indian background, a group called BITTER has launched continuous APT attacks since March 2019 targeting China’s government agencies and Chinese organisations, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it said.

“China’s most advanced medical technology and data of our high-end medical equipment could be stolen and maliciously used. What’s worse, those hackers with evil intentions could create more fear related to the virus, and thus disturb the social order,” it said.

“The already hard battle against the epidemic would be fiercer if China’s cybersecurity is endangered, especially with hacker attacks targeting the country’s medical system. Consequently, it won’t be just China but the entire mankind who will suffer ultimately,” it said.

It quoted India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar as saying in November, 2019: “We need to arrive at a global understanding if not a global regulation, in order that the cyberspace remains open, safe and secure”.

“We wish India could keep in mind its words,” the GT opinion said.